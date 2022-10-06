Per-mile tax removed

Supervisor Jim Desmond

5th District

On Friday, Sept. 23, the SANDAG Board of Directors (after feeling pressure from the public) decided to remove the per-mile tax from the Regional Transportation Plan. In case you missed it, last year, SANDAG’s Board of Directors voted to approve a $165 billion transportation plan, making it the most expensive transportation plan ever. One of the ways they planned to fund the whole project was by charging San Diegans for every mile they drive.

I want to thank everyone who spoke out against SANDAG's per-mile tax. I know many of you have helped spread the message on social media and let your friends/family know about this ridiculous plan.

It shows the power of everyone coming together and speaking out against more taxes! While this is great news, keep an eye out, this tax may come back again.

SANDAG still needs money for its $165 billion transportation plan. SANDAG's goal is still to tax people out of their cars. Here are the proposed taxes/fees SANDAG wants to charge.

• ½ cent sales tax – 2028 ballot, no expiration

• An MTS ½ cent sales tax (70% of the County)

• Creating a new fee for ride-hailing (UBER or LYFT) $1.25 solo ride; $.65 carpool

• 819 miles of new managed lanes (toll lanes)

Also, SANDAG's plan is heavily focused on downtown/public transit. While I support public transit, it's not practical for all of North County. SANDAG's new plan doesn't add any new freeway lanes. I believe that any new plan must include improvements to the I-5 and SR-78 freeways.

I will keep you updated on the latest news but for now a win for common sense!