Senior softball players wanted

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Senior Softball is welcoming new players who are 50 plus years of age. Games are played at Ingold Sports Park Mondays through Thursdays at 4 p.m. with warm ups beginning at 3:30. Each team is scheduled to play two games per week.

Potential players must show up for a screening so that proper team placement can be made.

Interested players may email Chuck at [email protected] Additional preliminary information and overview of the league can be found at http://fallbrookseniorsoftball.org/.

For a limited time, they are offering an introductory free season to new pl...