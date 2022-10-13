Betty Hall, loving and beloved community member of Fallbrook for over 50 years, passed away Oct. 6, 2022.

Betty was born in a family farmhouse in Kopperl, Texas to her parents Sidney and Maude White on Sept. 17, 1933. As a 15-year-old, she headed to Denton, Texas where she earned a college degree in home economics at North Texas State University. At age 19, she was the first family member to graduate from college.

Following this, Betty soon found her way to California and eventually taught home economics and English at Fallbrook High School for over 25 years. While raising three children on her own, she earned a master's degree in nutrition at San Diego State.

Betty cherished her family and the deep friendships she made over the years in her church, school, quilt guild, P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) and other community groups. God always came first for Betty, and she followed her faith through her very last days on Earth. This showed in a lifetime of countless little acts of generosity that added up to a big impact on numerous people's lives.

Betty is survived by her children, Steve (Barbara) Hall, Linda (Dan) Williams and David (Melanie) Hall; grandchildren Beth (Caleb) Hall-Hoffman; Spencer (Kate) Hall; Julia (Matt) Wiswell and Chloe (Matt) Arlint; and great-grandchildren Finn, Lucy, Declan and an expected Baby Hall-Hoffman in November.

A memorial will take place Saturday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. at LifePointe Fallbrook Church. To those wishing to donate in her memory, make checks payable to Fallbrook/Bonsall PEO Scholarship and mail to Anne Ottemann, 3085 Coral Tree Lane, Fallbrook, CA 92028. These scholarships support young women attending college.