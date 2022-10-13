BUSD approves preliminary MOU for native grant proposal

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

A preliminary memorandum of understanding between the Bonsall Unified School District and the Pala Band of Mission Indians Learning Center which identifies the parties’ roles should a Native Youth Community Project Promise Neighborhood Grant be awarded was approved by the BUSD board Sept. 13.

The 5-0 vote approves the MOU which establishes the framework for a formal working relationship and specifies services and resources that the school district and the tribe will commit to the program if the grant is awarded. The MOU centers around four areas: early in...