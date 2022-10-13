Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Republican Women open Election Headquarters

 
Last updated 10/13/2022



FALLBROOK – The Republican Women of California – Fallbrook have opened their 2022 Election Headquarters. The location is in the building of Dr. Coen's Urgent Care at 702 S. Main St. It is kitty corner from Major Market and Ace Hardware. They will be open to accept residents’ ballots that will be taken directly to the Registrar of Voters.

They will have handouts that will have pertinent information about the candidates and propositions, There will also be lawn signs and posters available and much more. The headquarters will be open Tuesday through Saturday in October and the first week of November from 10 a.m. to 3:00. They will be open on Monday, the day before the election and Election Day, Nov. 8 with the same hours.

If the headquarters banner is out they are open and visitors are welcome to drop in. Any questions? Call 760-468-6753.

Submitted by the Republican Women of California – Fallbrook.

 

