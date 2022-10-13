Student representatives sit on FUHSD board

Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Last updated 10/17/2022 at 1:03pm

Rick Monroe Special to the Village News Trustees of the Fallbrook Union welcomed two honorary student board members at their meetings last month. The students sit on the stage with the elected board members and are able to both vote (unofficially) and make motions and seconds on most agenda actions. The students this year are Maylani Thomas of Ivy High School and Esperanza Bowen of Fallbrook High School. One of their tasks is to give a report about their respective school activities. Thomas represents both Ivy and Oasis high schools. "I decided to take the board meeting opportunity because my principal gave the suggestion of doing it," she said via email. "I have a pleasant time with the other amazing adults and my friend Esperanza. I also took the opportunity because I think it would be a good experience and will look good on my resume." Bowen is a senior and serves as ASB and choir president. "I enjoy being involved and doing what I can to make a difference," she said via email. "My experience with the board so far has only consisted of two meetings, but I've enjoyed seeing how things are run and I am slowly but surely learning to understand all that is discussed. It was intimidating at first, but I am growing exponentially more comfortable with each meeting." Bowen said she volunteered for the position after she was told about it by the last board representative, Damon Gallegos, who she said is a close friend through choir.

