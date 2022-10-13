Supervisors approve airpark rent adjustments

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved rent adjustments for four leases at Fallbrook Community Airpark.

The supervisors’ 5-0 vote Sept. 28 authorized the lease amendments with Aircraft Hangar Management, LLC, Fallbrook Air Service, Inc., L18 Airpark, LLC, and Murray Investment Company. The supervisors also found the leasing of existing facilities involving negligible or no expansion of former use to be categorically exempt from California Environmental Quality Act review.

The runway at Fallbrook Community Air Park was completed in October 1964...