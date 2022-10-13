Treasurer-Tax Collector mails over 1 million property tax bills

First property tax installment is due Nov. 1

SAN DIEGO – Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced his office started mailing more than 1 million 2022-2023 secured property tax bills Oct. 3.

“Property taxes fund essential county and city services,” said McAllister. “Public health, public schools, and many more critical services are funded by these tax dollars, so we encourage taxpayers to pay their taxes as early as possible. This year we expect to generate $8.06 billion in property taxes.”

All 1,011,364 secured tax bills are available now at sdttc.com to view and pay. Property owners can pay online free using an e-check (electronic check). Taxpayers will also get an immediate, emailed receipt for payment confirmation if they use the online payment system at https://www.sdttc.com/.

The first property tax installment is due on Nov. 1 and becomes delinquent after Dec. 10. The second installment is due Feb. 1, 2023, and becomes delinquent after April 11, 2023.

The total amount owed by property taxpayers is $500 million more than last year’s total of $7.56 billion. Rising home prices and new residential units are contributing to the increase.

Property owners who have not received their tax bill by Oct. 31 can find their tax bill information online or call the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office toll free at 877-829-4732.

Property taxes fund schools, libraries and other services provided by local cities and the county. Go to https://www.sdttc.com/content/ttc/en/tax-collection.html to see how taxes are allocated.

Submitted by the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office.