'Art Under the Stars' benefits arts education and exhibition
Last updated 10/13/2022 at 4:17pm
FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Arts hosted “Art Under the Stars,” Saturday, Oct. 1. The sold-out event was held outdoors in the yard of the Fallbrook School of the Arts at 310 E. Alvarado St. The evening under the stars included a delicious dinner with champagne and wine.
The highlight of the evening was the silent auction of 60 small original artworks by renowned waterc...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)