Pala Casino Spa Resort presents Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Oct. 15

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort is excited to present legendary American Country Rock band Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Saturday, Oct. 15, performing live indoors at the Events Center.

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band formed in 1966 as a Long Beach, California jug band. The band scored its first charting single in 1967, and embarked on a self-propelled ride through folk, country, rock ‘n’ roll, pop, bluegrass, and the amalgam now known as “Americana.”

The first major hit came in 1971 with the epic “Mr. Bojangles,” which, along with insistent support from banjo master Earl Scruggs, opened do...