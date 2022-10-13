Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Pala Casino Spa Resort presents Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Oct. 15

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/17/2022 at 1:02pm



PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort is excited to present legendary American Country Rock band Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Saturday, Oct. 15, performing live indoors at the Events Center.

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band formed in 1966 as a Long Beach, California jug band. The band scored its first charting single in 1967, and embarked on a self-propelled ride through folk, country, rock ‘n’ roll, pop, bluegrass, and the amalgam now known as “Americana.”

The first major hit came in 1971 with the epic “Mr. Bojangles,” which, along with insistent support from banjo master Earl Scruggs, opened do...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 10/17/2022 16:37