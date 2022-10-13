Steve Miller Band delivers variety to Pala audience
Last updated 10/17/2022 at 1:01pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Assessing a genre to describe the Steve Miller Band may result in a declaration that Steve Miller and his musicians are variety artists. Songs such as “Rock’n Me,” “Jungle Love,” and “Jet Airliner” could qualify as rock and roll; “Take the Money and Run” could be considered Southern rock; “The Stake” (sometimes called “Nobody Loves You”) brings blues to the band’s melodies; “Fly Like an Eagle” has elements of folk music; “The Joker” could be designated as a pop song, and “Abracadabra” has a tinge of reggae.
Other song...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)