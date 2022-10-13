Theatre Talk: From mystery to opera to a film festival

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

Trick or treat. Catch “Little Shop of Horrors” this month at SDMT. This cult favorite will run until Sunday, Oct. 30. Free parking; for tickets, call 858-560-5740 or visit www.sdmt.org.

The Bach Collegium San Diego will feature the works of John Blow and Henry Purcell, two of England’s most influential composers of the 17th century at two locations this month. Noted as one of the country’s leading ensembles, they perform historical music from the Renaissance, Baroque, and early classical eras.

The first performance is Friday,...