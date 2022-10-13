Two Pianos, Four Hands combine to create a special concert
Last updated 10/17/2022 at 1:02pm
FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Music Society's next classical concert features a fascinating arrangement of two grand pianos, four hands, and tons of talent as exceptional concert pianists Konstantin Soukhovetski and Jacopo Giacopuzzi return to Fallbrook Sunday, Oct. 16 by popular demand.
"This is a very special event that our audience won't soon forget," said Bob Freaney, president of Fallbrook Music Society. "Mr. Soukouvetski and Mr. Giacopuzzi are truly outstanding concert pianists, displaying consummate artistry and technical finesse," he added. This exciting and demanding program entitled "...
