Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Two Pianos, Four Hands combine to create a special concert

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/17/2022 at 1:02pm

Fallbrook Music Society presents "Solo Due – 2 Pianos!" with Konstantin Soukhovetski and Jacopo Giacopuzzi, in concert at the Mission Theater Sunday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. This concert is free admission.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Music Society's next classical concert features a fascinating arrangement of two grand pianos, four hands, and tons of talent as exceptional concert pianists Konstantin Soukhovetski and Jacopo Giacopuzzi return to Fallbrook Sunday, Oct. 16 by popular demand.

"This is a very special event that our audience won't soon forget," said Bob Freaney, president of Fallbrook Music Society. "Mr. Soukouvetski and Mr. Giacopuzzi are truly outstanding concert pianists, displaying consummate artistry and technical finesse," he added. This exciting and demanding program entitled "...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021