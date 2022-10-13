Healthy Habits for Bonsall & Fallbrook Folks: Avocados – green fat that's good for our bodies

Dr. Megan Johnson McCullough

Special to the Village News

Avocado is the main ingredient found in guacamole; it's also a topper for salads, on a sandwich or wrap, and even in smoothies. The Hass is the most common variety in the U.S. Each serving is packed with 20 vitamins and minerals, potassium, folate, and lutein. Potassium helps control blood pressure, folate is needed for cellular repair, and lutein is good for the eyes.

These green fruits also contain vitamins B, C, and E. Vitamin B helps fight off infection, while vitamins C and E have been found to help fight cancer. They're low in...