Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Parkinson's Support Group to hear from dietician with PD

 
FALLBROOK – North County Parkinson's Support Group Fallbrook invites all those interested to join their monthly Parkinson's Support Group meeting, Friday, Oct. 28, 10 a.m. to noon at the Fallbrook Regional Health and Wellness Center, 1636 E. Mission Road.

This month’s speaker will be Marty Azevedo, RDN, from the Davis Phinney Foundation, who will talk about “What's It All About and Aware and Care.”

Acevedo is the former director of Food and Nutrition, Environmental Services, and Patient Transportation at Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside. She is a Registered Dietitian Nutrition...



