Rainbow MWD certifies PEIR for water and sewer master plan

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Rainbow Municipal Water District certified the Programmatic Environmental Impact Report for Rainbow’s water and sewer master plan.

A 4-0 Rainbow board vote Aug. 30, with Miguel Gasca absent, approved the PEIR and the Mitigation Monitoring and Reporting Program for the district’s Water and Sewer Facilities Plan. The PEIR may be used for many of the individual projects. Rainbow’s Water and Sewer Facilities Plan includes 28 water system projects, 10 sewer system projects, maintenance activities, and 400 miles of pipelines.

“This will save us a lot...