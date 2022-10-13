Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Rainbow MWD certifies PEIR for water and sewer master plan

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/17/2022 at 1:01pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Rainbow Municipal Water District certified the Programmatic Environmental Impact Report for Rainbow’s water and sewer master plan.

A 4-0 Rainbow board vote Aug. 30, with Miguel Gasca absent, approved the PEIR and the Mitigation Monitoring and Reporting Program for the district’s Water and Sewer Facilities Plan. The PEIR may be used for many of the individual projects. Rainbow’s Water and Sewer Facilities Plan includes 28 water system projects, 10 sewer system projects, maintenance activities, and 400 miles of pipelines.

“This will save us a lot...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 10/17/2022 16:37