BUSD approves purchase and installation of garage roll-up door

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District will be obtaining a new roll-up door for the district’s garage.

The BUSD board voted 5-0 Sept. 13 to approve the purchase and installation agreement with Vortex Doors for a commercial roll-up door. Vortex, which is based in San Marcos, will be paid $6,824.50 for the materials and work.

On two recent occasions, the roll-up garage door on the grounds building became stuck and would not close. “We’ve got an old maintenance yard,” said BUSD superintendent Joseph Clevenger. “It’s becoming more of a challenge.”

