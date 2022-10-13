Fallbrook woman killed in Vista remembered by coworkers

Homicide detectives searching for leads

Mayra Mejia Jimenez is pictured at Main Street Cafe in Fallbrook. Jimeniz was killed in Vista during an altercation with a man outside a restaurant.

A woman killed in Vista last Wednesday night has been identified by friends as Mayra Mejia Jimenez, a Fallbrook woman.

It has been reported that Jiminez leaves behind four children, ages 19, 16, 14 and 9.

Mayra is being remembered by her Fallbrook employer, Main Street Cafe owner, Gina Stavrakis. She said of Mayra, "She was a hard working single mom. There wasn't a person who came across her that wasn't affected by her smile.

She was a ray of sunshine to all the customers and everyone she came in contact with, and such a hard worker.

She was a busser, but she would help anyone with anything. She was always on time and there was nothing that wasn't her job. She didn't even have to be asked, she would just do it. She was so amazing. She will really be missed by us and the customers.

San Diego Sheriff Homicide detectives spent time at her Fallbrook home and are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Jimenez passed away at the hospital last Wednesday night, Oct 12 after being brutally attacked.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriffs Department's Vista Station responded at 8 p.m. Wednesday to a radio call of an altercation in the 1200 block of South Santa Fe Avenue, said San Diego Sheriff Lt. Chris Steffen.

Deputies found Jimenez at the scene with signs of trauma to her upper torso. The weapon used is still unknown.

NBC Channel 7 reported that Jimenez was with a Hispanic male at a restaurant where they were eating and there was a fight reported ouside afterwards.

Anthony Campbell/AC Investigations Mayra worked at Main Street Cafe in Fallbrook.

According to NBC, Lt. Stephan reported that several people inside a restaurant and in the parking lot told detectives they witnessed the fight and were aiding in the investigation.

According to Lt. Stephan, the male companion appeared to be 38-45 years of age but its unclear his relationship to Jimenez and if he was involved in her killing.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200.

Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Anthony Campbell of AC Investigations, Hannah Hanford, Village News staff and City News Service contributed to this story. When a GoFundMe is set up for Mayra Jimenez's children, Village News will update the story.