The Gallery is full of sunflower paintings

FALLBROOK – On Sept. 24, Fallbrook Art Association opened its Gallery doors to the community for the fundraiser reception in support of the millions of refugees displaced by the war in Ukraine. It was a fantastic show of support with music, food and sunflower paintings, 65 in fact, donated by community members. Several were sold that day and many more will be available to buy at the Gallery through Oct 17. Monetary donations will be accepted and tee shirts in support of this event are still available at www.art.fallbrookgiving.org.

On Oct. 15, the FAA welcomes artist Robin Douglas to its...