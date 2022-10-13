Voter information pamphlets, ballots go out for General Election

Tracy DeFore

County of San Diego Communications Office

Voter information pamphlets are on the way to San Diego County’s 1.9 million registered voters for the Nov. 8 Statewide General Election. If your voter registration is up to date, the Registrar of Voters office says you should have received the pamphlet by Oct. 7.

The pamphlet contains important election information such as voting options, election deadlines, candidate statements and more. It also includes a sample of your official ballot. You may use the sample ballot to practice making your selections before marking your official ballot.

Ballots will start going out in the mail to all active registered voters on Oct. 8. Voters can find a list of ballot drop box and vote center locations inside their voter information pamphlet. Voters can also see their pamphlet online.

If you signed up to get your voter information pamphlet electronically, you should have received an email giving you the same information and a link to your pamphlet.

Voters who want to be among the first to see their pamphlet every election can sign up to receive all future pamphlets electronically. Voters who take this option will no longer receive a paper copy in the mail but will get an email notification when the pamphlet becomes available online.

Starting Monday, Oct. 10, voters can take advantage of early voting at the Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa. Hours run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, the Registrar encourages voters to take advantage of the convenience of voting by mail.

You can vote from the comfort of your home and return your voted ballot through the mail – no postage needed – or to any of the Registrar’s official ballot drop box locations around the county starting Monday, Oct. 10 through Election Day. Remember to sign and date your return ballot envelope. Your signature is required for your vote to count.

If you are dropping off your ballot, check each location’s hours of operation at https://www.sdvote.com before heading out.

Voters who return their ballot through the U.S. Postal Service can track it by signing up for “Where’s My Ballot?”

You can also choose to vote in person at any vote center. Starting Saturday, Oct. 29, 39 vote centers will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Then starting Saturday, Nov. 5, over 200 vote centers will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All vote center locations will be open on Election Day, Nov. 8, when voting hours change to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can find an official ballot drop box or vote center location near you inside your voter information pamphlet, or you can look it up online at sdvote.com.

Learn more about voting in the general election at https://www.sdvote.com, or call 858-565-5800 or toll free at 800-696-0136.