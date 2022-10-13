A Thank you to the Questers

The Bonsall Education Foundation would like to extend its heartfelt appreciation to Questers International, Live Oak Chapter, an organization whose mission is to support the preservation and restoration of historic landmarks. The press release from last week’s Village News detailed all of the beautiful finds they purchased for the Bonsall Schoolhouse.

Special thanks to Irene Althaus for her extensive research, communication and arrangements of all items, plus her personal donations of a dictionary stand, chair and dictionary; and to her husband, Dave Althaus, for his cast iron work on one desk and the completion of the flag pole.

Thank you to Lloyd Vorhes, husband of member Darla Vorhes, for his repair of the teacher’s desk and the restoration work on two student desks – they turned out so beautifully! BEF credits Elaine Davis for her unwavering support of the schoolhouse and also for her personal donations of the vintage oak table and two student desks.

The members of Questers, Live Oak Chapter, worked diligently to make our restoration project an impressive example of an early 20th century California schoolhouse. Thank you for your time and generosity!

Jennifer Leung

Director, Bonsall Schoolhouse Restoration Project

Bonsall Education Foundation