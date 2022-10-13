Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Hello from Tennessee

 
As most of you know, Chris and I have retired and are now living in Tennessee. We still care about our sweet town of Fallbrook, so wanted to pass this along to you.

Eileen Delaney is the current chair of the Fallbrook Planning Group. She has lived in Fallbrook for over 30 years. She has been elected to the planning group for approximately 20 years. She is an involved and passionate member of our town. She is running this year. I urge you to vote for her.

She is involved in many other committees that impact Fallbrook. She attends most every supervisors meeting that impacts our town, as well as SANDAG, SDG&E, and many others. She must spend hours getting all the details of the various projects that come before the planning group, but I have no idea how many.

I also urge you to check out THEFALLBROOK7.ORG on Facebook to meet other individuals who cherish our town and want to preserve the lifestyle you all moved here for.

Kim Murphy

 

