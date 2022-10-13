Re: 'Questions needing answers' [Village News, Terrell letter, 10/06/22]

Mr. Terrell, in your recent letter to the Fallbrook Village News, you wrote, “A fetus is not a person, any more than a chicken egg is a chicken…” You continued on to state “...abortion is not muder.”

I was appalled that you are unaware of basic scientific facts. Female homo sapiens have, within their bodies, eggs that are eliminated monthly unless the egg is fertilized. Once fertilized, life begins inside the egg. A new human being has been created. A chicken egg, unless fertilized, will never be a chicken.

Most people learned these basic facts of life in eighth grade science.

Mr. Terrell… Abortion is murder!

Jack and Bebe McKee