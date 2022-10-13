Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Re: 'Questions needing answers' [Village News, Terrell letter, 10/06/22]

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/13/2022 at 4:29pm



Mr. Terrell, in your recent letter to the Fallbrook Village News, you wrote, “A fetus is not a person, any more than a chicken egg is a chicken…” You continued on to state “...abortion is not muder.”

I was appalled that you are unaware of basic scientific facts. Female homo sapiens have, within their bodies, eggs that are eliminated monthly unless the egg is fertilized. Once fertilized, life begins inside the egg. A new human being has been created. A chicken egg, unless fertilized, will never be a chicken.

Most people learned these basic facts of life in eighth grade science.

Mr. Terrell… Abortion is murder!

Jack and Bebe McKee

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 10/14/2022 04:41