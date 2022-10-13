Second Annual North County Cup is a huge hit

FALLBROOK – Over 100 players enjoyed a day of golf at Journey at Pechanga, Friday, Sept. 30. Winning the golf tournament with only a one-point difference made for good-natured competition on the course with some fun ribbing between the teams. The event which ended with a savory banquet, helped raise over $60,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs of North County.

According to Golf Now, Journey at Pechanga is a "Bring your A Game" type of course and the golfers loved the challenge. With a score of 49, Christopher Frederick, Daniel Kempff, Kevin Hauser and Aaron Wheeler took home the North Count...