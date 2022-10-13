Warrior gridders defeat Jaguars in battle for standings lead

Warrior Chris Bausch scores one of his four touchdowns against Valley Center, Oct. 7.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Prior to the Oct. 7 football games, Valley Center High School and Fallbrook High School were the final two Valley League teams undefeated in league play. The two teams played each other at Valley Center High School, and Fallbrook's 42-22 win gave the Warriors sole possession of first place.

"We're happy to get a good win out of it," said Fallbrook head coach Ross Johnson.

Fallbrook is in sole possession of first place in the Valley League standings for the first time since 2014, which was also the year of the Warriors' last victory over Valley Center prior...