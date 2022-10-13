Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Warrior gridders defeat Jaguars in battle for standings lead

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/16/2022 at 5:55pm

Village News/Lenny Kerbs photos

Warrior Chris Bausch scores one of his four touchdowns against Valley Center, Oct. 7.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Prior to the Oct. 7 football games, Valley Center High School and Fallbrook High School were the final two Valley League teams undefeated in league play. The two teams played each other at Valley Center High School, and Fallbrook's 42-22 win gave the Warriors sole possession of first place.

"We're happy to get a good win out of it," said Fallbrook head coach Ross Johnson.

Fallbrook is in sole possession of first place in the Valley League standings for the first time since 2014, which was also the year of the Warriors' last victory over Valley Center prior...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021