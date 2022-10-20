BUSD approves Rainbow MWD lease on Gird Road property

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

What the Bonsall Unified School District does in the long term with the 49.78-acre parcel off of Gird Road the district owns wasn’t addressed at the Sept. 13 BUSD board meeting. Regardless of whether the district builds a school, builds athletic or other non-classroom facilities, or sells the land, the current use for part of the land will be by the Rainbow Municipal Water District for storage.

The BUSD board voted 5-0 Sept. 13 to approve a lease agreement with the Rainbow Municipal Water District. The lease area covers nearly one acre and is for a three-...