Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Equity and climate change to be discussed

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/19/2022 at 6:14pm

Joy Frew is co-founder of Fallbrook Climate Action Team. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Joy Frew, co-founder of Fallbrook Climate Action Team, will lead a discussion about equity and climate change, Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. People in vulnerable communities have fewer options during extreme heat and other weather events, as one example.

Frew is a retired government employee with degrees in human services from Western Washington University. She has advocated for solar energy since 1980 when she was secretary of a group called Whidbey Island Solar Energy Association. During that time, her day job was an energy assistant, administering the Low Income Energy Assistance Program which distributed funds from the Windfall Profits Tax assessed against oil companies to low income people.

In 2015, Frew and her husband, Tom, moved to Fallbrook where she started volunteering with local groups. They began the Fallbrook Climate Action Team later that year.

An all-volunteer group, FCAT presents monthly presentations on climate change and mitigation, usually on the last Tuesday of the month on Zoom.

To receive the Zoom link, sign up for the group's eblast at https://fallbrookclimateactionteam.org/.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Climate Action Team.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 10/19/2022 23:58