Guild members to teach quilting techniques

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Quilt Guild will meet Thursday, Nov. 3, at 1:30 p.m. at the Fallbrook Community Center. This month, all guests are free to attend at no cost. The program will feature some of the most experienced guild members who will teach various quilting techniques. There will be several opportunities to win some donated prizes for a small ticket purchase.

For the months of October through March, the Fallbrook Quilt Guild will have daytime meetings at 1:30 p.m. (doors open at 1:00) at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane. During April, May, and June, the guild will resume evening meetings at 6 p.m., so that people who work or go to school during the day can attend.

For more information, email [email protected] Free parking is available. Doors open at 1 p.m.

Submitted by Fallbrook Quilt Guild.