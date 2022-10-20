Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Guild members to teach quilting techniques

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/19/2022 at 6:16pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Quilt Guild will meet Thursday, Nov. 3, at 1:30 p.m. at the Fallbrook Community Center. This month, all guests are free to attend at no cost. The program will feature some of the most experienced guild members who will teach various quilting techniques. There will be several opportunities to win some donated prizes for a small ticket purchase.

For the months of October through March, the Fallbrook Quilt Guild will have daytime meetings at 1:30 p.m. (doors open at 1:00) at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane. During April, May, and June, the guild will resume evening meetings at 6 p.m., so that people who work or go to school during the day can attend.

For more information, email [email protected] Free parking is available. Doors open at 1 p.m.

Submitted by Fallbrook Quilt Guild.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 10/19/2022 22:29