Mentees learn to make speeches
Last updated 10/19/2022 at 6:22pm
FALLBROOK – Several members of Fallbrook AAUW's Mentorship Group will be competing in a speech contest in the community room of Fallbrook Library, Friday evening, Jan. 27, 2023. The title of their speech is, "How can we advocate for women's rights?"
Mentees are chosen from Fallbrook High School's AVID program, which emphasizes the goal of attending college for at least four years. Many graduates credit participation in this contest for the self-confidence they gained which helped them to succeed in college and their careers.
Mentees and mentors attended a special speech coaching session h...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)