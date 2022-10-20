Mentees learn to make speeches

AAUW mentors and mentees participating in a speech coaching session include, from left, standing, Grace Vanderwerf, Karen Chavez, Carolyn Thom, Jassmin Cerda, Lila Tapia, Lucia Mendez, Elena Mendoza, Patty Carlson, and Chris Assad; sitting on chairs, Xitlali Ortiz, Alicia Tapia, Sara Solano, Susan Duling, Sheny Tzuquen, and Norine Honea; and sitting on the floor, Diane Summers, Elizabeth Leader, and Angelica Benitez. Village News/Karen Langer Baker photo

FALLBROOK – Several members of Fallbrook AAUW's Mentorship Group will be competing in a speech contest in the community room of Fallbrook Library, Friday evening, Jan. 27, 2023. The title of their speech is, "How can we advocate for women's rights?"

Mentees are chosen from Fallbrook High School's AVID program, which emphasizes the goal of attending college for at least four years. Many graduates credit participation in this contest for the self-confidence they gained which helped them to succeed in college and their careers.

Mentees and mentors attended a special speech coaching session h...