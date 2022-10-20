Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Movie on the science of addiction offered at Riverview

 
BONSALL – Free dinner and a movie (must be over 18), Thursday Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m. is being sponsored by Riverview Church's PAL (Parents of Addicted Loved Ones) support group, at Riverview Church 4980 Sweetgrass Lane.

The movie, “Pleasures Unwoven” by Kevin McCauley, explores the neuroscientific research of addiction giving hope to addicts, their family and friends that recovery is possible.

For more information, call Pastor Ben Mechler, 760-941-1430.

Submitted by Riverview Church.

 

