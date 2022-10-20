Richard Allen “Dick” Goodrich was born in Ventura, California Nov. 15, 1930, and passed away after a short battle with cancer on Sept. 25, 2022.

Dick is survived by his wife, Joanne; his sons, Gary and Mike; daughter-in-law, Maria; his grandsons, Nick and Max, and their mother Lisa. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ann Burger; his stepfather, Ernie Burger; three sisters, Dorothy, Donna and Joyce, and his daughter, Dana.

Dick was married for 65 years to Joanne who he loved and cherished until death. He was a veteran of WWII and the Korean War. Dick had an extremely successful career with UPS as one of the top executives for 32 years and retired in 1986. For the next 36 years of retirement, he loved traveling, spending time with family and friends, and the golf course was his home away from home.

He will be missed dearly!