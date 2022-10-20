Seniors choose Homecoming court

Hannah Hanford

Writer

When it comes to Fallbrook's annual Homecoming at Fallbrook High School, the senior class votes classmates to be on the court and the entire school votes for king and queen.

This year with five girls and five boys on the court, these students were selected: Johnny Downey, Anthony Thomas, Peyton van Eik, Alexis Mendoza, Javier Cisneros, Mikayla Gioia, Gabriella Pedo, Sophia Morelli, Jade Boultinghouse and Mia Garland.

Out of the 10 seniors on the homecoming court, three that have lived in Fallbrook their whole life explained what it means to be on the Homecoming Cou...