Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Seniors choose Homecoming court

 
Last updated 10/19/2022 at 6:19pm

Fallbrook High's 2022 Homecoming court is, from left, front, Mikayla Gioia, Sophia Morelli, Gabriella Pedo, Mia Garland, Jade Boultinghouse; back, Anthony Thomas, Johnny Downey, Peyton Van Eik, Alexis Mendoza and Javier Cisneros. Village News/Hannah Hanford photo

Hannah Hanford

Writer

When it comes to Fallbrook's annual Homecoming at Fallbrook High School, the senior class votes classmates to be on the court and the entire school votes for king and queen.

This year with five girls and five boys on the court, these students were selected: Johnny Downey, Anthony Thomas, Peyton van Eik, Alexis Mendoza, Javier Cisneros, Mikayla Gioia, Gabriella Pedo, Sophia Morelli, Jade Boultinghouse and Mia Garland.

Out of the 10 seniors on the homecoming court, three that have lived in Fallbrook their whole life explained what it means to be on the Homecoming Cou...



