Vallecitos benefitting from Community Schools Grant
Last updated 10/19/2022 at 6:22pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent
The state’s Community Schools Grant program has provided $1.187 million to Vallecitos Elementary School.
The Vallecitos School District learned that the district and its only elementary school were recipients of the grant in late July when Maritza Koeppen was still the Vallecitos School District superintendent and Vallecitos Elementary School principal. “I’m very excited for the future of Vallecitos,” Koeppen said.
Health services, including mental health, were the focus of the Community Schools Grant awards. “We’re looking at a health spec...
