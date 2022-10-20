Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Vallecitos benefitting from Community Schools Grant

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/19/2022 at 6:22pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Correspondent

The state’s Community Schools Grant program has provided $1.187 million to Vallecitos Elementary School.

The Vallecitos School District learned that the district and its only elementary school were recipients of the grant in late July when Maritza Koeppen was still the Vallecitos School District superintendent and Vallecitos Elementary School principal. “I’m very excited for the future of Vallecitos,” Koeppen said.

Health services, including mental health, were the focus of the Community Schools Grant awards. “We’re looking at a health spec...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 10/20/2022 00:02