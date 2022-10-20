New number one crop in county's Annual Crop Report

Gig Conaughton

County of San Diego Communications Office

San Diego County has a new number-one crop for the first time in 12 years, other crops racked up double-digit value increases, and agriculture remained a key industry at $1.75 billion in value in the county's new Crop Report.

However, the report, which covers the 2021 growing season, also showed total crop and commodity values fell for the first time from the previous year since 2018, by nearly 3.2% from $1.8 billion. And it reported a historic decrease in value for one of San Diego's most famous crops, avocados, which fell below $10...