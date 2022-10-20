Election could bring shake-up in FUESD board majority
Last updated 10/19/2022 at 7pm
Rick Monroe
Special to the Village News
With three incumbents each facing a challenger in the Nov. 8 election, there could be a majority of new trustees when the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District board meets for its organizational meeting on Dec. 12. Of course, the board would stay the same if incumbents Caron Lieber, Susan Liebes and JoAnn Lopez (appointed)...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)