Helicopters around Gird Valley are practicing future fire drills
Last updated 10/21/2022 at 12:24pm
There are two helicopters reported around the Gird Valley area. Cal Fire and SDG&E are practicing, using the Rainbow Water District heli-hydrant for future fire operations, according to NCFPD PIO John Choi. There is another practice operation scheduled for Oct. 25, 2022. This heli-hydrant was made operational in 2021.
To learn more about the heli-hydrant, go to:
https://www.villagenews.com/story/2021/09/23/news/heli-hydrant-is-the-latest-in-firefighting/67806.html
https://www.villagenews.com/story/2021/06/10/news/rainbow-mwd-board-approves-heli-hydrant-at-pala-mesa/66538.html
