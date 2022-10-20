Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Village Staff 

Helicopters around Gird Valley are practicing future fire drills

 
Last updated 10/21/2022 at 12:24pm

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

The helicopters are able to fill up from the heli-hydrant for local fires.

There are two helicopters reported around the Gird Valley area. Cal Fire and SDG&E are practicing, using the Rainbow Water District heli-hydrant for future fire operations, according to NCFPD PIO John Choi. There is another practice operation scheduled for Oct. 25, 2022. This heli-hydrant was made operational in 2021.

To learn more about the heli-hydrant, go to:

https://www.villagenews.com/story/2021/09/23/news/heli-hydrant-is-the-latest-in-firefighting/67806.html

https://www.villagenews.com/story/2021/06/10/news/rainbow-mwd-board-approves-heli-hydrant-at-pala-mesa/66538.html

 

