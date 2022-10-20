Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Leyba to serve as Vallecitos interim superintendent and principal

 
Last updated 10/19/2022 at 6:54pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Ramon Leyba has taken over as the interim Vallecitos School District superintendent and Vallecitos Elementary School principal.

A 5-0 Vallecitos School District board vote Oct. 11 approved a contract with Leyba for interim superintendent services. He began his term as interim superintendent and principal that day, and he will continue in that role until Dec. 2.

“I’m pleased to be here and be able to provide some leadership,” Leyba said.

Maritza Koeppen was the Vallecitos School District superintendent and Vallecitos Elementary School principal from Ja...



