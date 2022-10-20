Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Local nonprofits encouraged to apply for community grants

Deadline to submit grant applications is Nov. 4

 
10/19/2022



SAN DIEGO COUNTY – The San Diego County Employees’ Charitable Organization is accepting applications for its 2023 Community Grants now through Friday, Nov. 4.

In 2022, CECO distributed $120,130 amongst 82 local nonprofit programs, including Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County, Coastal Roots Farm, Gary and Mary West Senior Dental Center and Voices for Children. CECO grants fund tangible goods such as equipment, furnishings and other durable goods that directly benefit the population served by the applicant program. A complete list of prior grant recipients, as well as 2023 grant...



