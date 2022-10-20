Man arrested for attempted kidnapping of 9-yr-old boy

On 10-19-2022, at about 5:12 PM, Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 200 block of Ammunition Road, to investigate a report of attempted kidnapping. The reporting party stated a male in a green Subaru hatchback 4-door, with California license plates, had approached her nine-year-old child and told him to get into the car while pointing at the passenger seat.

The juvenile yelled for his mother, who went outside and took photos of the suspect and the green Subaru. The suspect drove away northbound on South Mission Road.

Deputies located the vehicle a short distance away at the McDonald's on Ammunition Road, and it was occupied by a male driver. Deputies contacted and detained the male driver, later identified as 74-year-old Francisco Hernandez. Francisco said he was driving through the parking lot looking for a car for sale when he saw a boy drop something. Francisco stopped his car and pointed towards the ground to let the boy know he could get the item he dropped.

Francisco was positively identified by the reporting party and placed under arrest for 647.6(a) PC- Annoy/Molest a Victim under 18 years of age. Francisco was booked into the Vista Detention Facility without further incident. Francisco remains in custody at the Vista Detention Facility as of 10-21-2022 at 3:50 PM.