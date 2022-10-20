Reward Offered for Info on Two Dogs Left to Die at Buena Vista Lagoon

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - San Diego Humane Society's Humane Law Enforcement team is offering a reward of up to $1,000 today for information in a felony animal abuse case involving two dogs found at Buena Vista Lagoon in Oceanside.

The two dogs were found by a Public Works employee in a shopping container near Jefferson Street at Lagoon View Drive on Oct. 18. The Public

Works employee called Oceanside Police to report finding the dogs, both Shepherd mixes about a year old, that were huddled underneath shrubs.

One of the dogs, a female, died when she was taken to the San Diego Humane Society's...