Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Reward Offered for Info on Two Dogs Left to Die at Buena Vista Lagoon

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/26/2022 at 7:27am



OCEANSIDE (CNS) - San Diego Humane Society's Humane Law Enforcement team is offering a reward of up to $1,000 today for information in a felony animal abuse case involving two dogs found at Buena Vista Lagoon in Oceanside.

The two dogs were found by a Public Works employee in a shopping container near Jefferson Street at Lagoon View Drive on Oct. 18. The Public

Works employee called Oceanside Police to report finding the dogs, both Shepherd mixes about a year old, that were huddled underneath shrubs.

One of the dogs, a female, died when she was taken to the San Diego Humane Society's...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 10/26/2022 09:09