Supervisors Approve Memorial to Firefighters
Last updated 10/26/2022 at 7:19am
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motion to build a memorial at Waterfront Park to firefighters who died in the line of duty was unanimously approved today by the
San Diego County Board of Supervisors.
The vote to build the San Diego Regional Firefighter Memorial marked the first step in the process of planning and raising funds, according to an aide to Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, who proposed the memorial.
To pay for early planning and a conceptual design, the board also approved transferring $10,000 from the Fletcher's Community Enhancement Program
budget to the Department of Parks and Recreation.
Supervisor Joel Anderson thanked Fletcher for proposing the memorial and offered to match the existing $10,000 from his office's account.
The nonprofit San Diego Regional Firefighter Foundation will be formed to raise money, add names to the memorial and host an annual event honoring
fallen firefighters, the aide said.
Waterfront Park is the site of a memorial for law enforcement officers. The proposed firefighter memorial would be of a similar size, based on a design from a representatives from Cal Fire, the county's Fire and Parks & Recreation departments, and other related groups.
The proposed memorial is supported by the San Diego County Fire Chiefs Association, which is committed to helping guide its creation process, said
Criss Brainard, the association's vice president and chief of San Miguel Fire & Rescue.
