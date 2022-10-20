Supervisors Approve Memorial to Firefighters

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motion to build a memorial at Waterfront Park to firefighters who died in the line of duty was unanimously approved today by the

San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

The vote to build the San Diego Regional Firefighter Memorial marked the first step in the process of planning and raising funds, according to an aide to Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, who proposed the memorial.

To pay for early planning and a conceptual design, the board also approved transferring $10,000 from the Fletcher's Community Enhancement Program

budget to the Department of Parks and Recreation.

Supervisor Joel Anderson thanked Fletcher for proposing the memorial and offered to match the existing $10,000 from his office's account.

The nonprofit San Diego Regional Firefighter Foundation will be formed to raise money, add names to the memorial and host an annual event honoring

fallen firefighters, the aide said.

Waterfront Park is the site of a memorial for law enforcement officers. The proposed firefighter memorial would be of a similar size, based on a design from a representatives from Cal Fire, the county's Fire and Parks & Recreation departments, and other related groups.

The proposed memorial is supported by the San Diego County Fire Chiefs Association, which is committed to helping guide its creation process, said

Criss Brainard, the association's vice president and chief of San Miguel Fire & Rescue.

