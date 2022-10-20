Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Wings of Change awarded grant

 
Attending the awards luncheon held at Harrah's So Cal Resort are, from left, Allyson Carpenter, Steve Holbrook, Stephanie Holbrook, Pam Couey, Pete Couey, Denise Maxwell and Susan Liebes. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Wings of Change was honored as one of the 15 recipients in Harrah's Resort Southern California's "All-in 4 Change" charitable program. In total, $250,000 was awarded, with three community partners to receive awards in addition to 15 nonprofits selected in the online competition.

The awards were presented at a luncheon held at Harrah's So Cal Resort located in Funner, California. Stephanie Holbrook, the founder, accepted an honorable mention award for Wings of Change, the only environmental organization to receive an award this year.

According to the general manager Jill Barret...



