Kimber Petrolito is the Director of Exhibitions at the Fallbrook Art Center located at 103 Main Avenue; she's been in that position for two and half years out of her nine years there. Behind her are hand blown teapots and a vase by Paul Counts of San Marcos along with hand blown glass vases by Kathleen Mitchell of San Diego, all part of the current Galaxy of Glass show. Village News/David Landry photo