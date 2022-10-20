Bipartisan efforts of Jones and Villaraigosa break ground on expanded broadband network

POWAY– Senator Brian W. Jones (R-Santee) and State Infrastructure Advisor Antonio Villaraigosa lead a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 14 on Highway 67 near Poway for the first leg of the $3.6 billion “Middle Mile” broadband network.

Jones, Villaraigosa, and other dignitaries participated in laying the first 500 feet of the project, which when connected to the rest of the total $6.5 billion, 10,000 mile statewide system, will provide High-Speed Internet access to millions of Californians that lack it.

Jones is a longtime Republican local and state official representing the San Diego region, and Villaraigosa is the former Democrat Mayor of Los Angeles and former Speaker of the California Assembly. Both Jones and Villaraigosa are well known for reaching out across the political aisle and working in a bipartisan manner, which has become rarer and rarer in modern politics today.

“California should be leading the nation in making sure every resident has access to High-Speed Internet, but unfortunately, we’re lagging behind,” said Jones. “Many communities, particularly in rural areas, still lack that basic access. I am proud to have supported numerous bipartisan measures, including recent ones such Senate Bill 156 (2021), Assembly Bill 41 (2021), Assembly Bill 164 (2021), and Assembly Bill 488 (2019), which have either provided billions of dollars in investment and/or made changes in law aimed at expanding infrastructure necessary to increase broadband accessibility and affordability.”

Submitted by the Office of Sen. Brian Jones.