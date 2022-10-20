Candidate interviews are very helpful
We want to congratulate the Fallbrook and Bonsall Village News for your articles and interviews of candidates running for positions on local school, utility and advisory boards.
Even though we have lived in Rainbow and then Fallbrook since 1971, we only know one of the candidates personally. We welcome the insight into their positions on things that will affect us and our community.
Richard and Kathie Mills
