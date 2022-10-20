Re: State snakes and questions needing answers, [Village News, Maynard and McKee letters, 10/13/22]

Maynard. His letter presents the worst case of projection I have ever seen, the product of a vivid imagination. While Democratic legislators have been busy enacting major bills to help all Americans, like the Infrastructure bill and, most recently, the Inflation Reduction bill. What are Republican legislators doing? At the federal level, as always, they are just saying no: at the state level, they are busy restricting voting by non-Republicans. So, I will ask this: “what legislation have Republican leaders produced that actually benefits America’s working class citizens?”

McKee. To the authors, I’m well versed in the science of human reproduction. Here is a key point: Every person starts life as a fertilized egg, but not every fertilized egg completes the process to become a person – in fact, far from it. The statistics show that the average family unit has about two children: That requires only two or three fertilized eggs. So what happens to all the fertilized eggs that weren’t the “lucky two or three’? Mostly, they die. Science says about half of them die without reaching the uterus, some fail to implant and begin pregnancy, and one in five pregnancies end in death of the fetus through miscarriage or stillbirth.

Concerning murder. It is defined as the intentional taking of the life of a person. But a fetus is not a baby or a child and thus not a person. Definition of child: 1) a person from the time of birth until he or she is an adult. 2) a person's natural offspring. 3) a person 14 years and under. Definition of baby: a very young child, especially one newly or recently born. In other words, a fetus is not a person until it has been born. Thus a fetus is only a potential person, just like a chicken egg is only a potential chicken.

Ninety percent of abortions are performed within the first trimester of pregnancy There is one cause for late-term abortion: something has seriously gone wrong.

