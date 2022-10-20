Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Early start helps Warriors to 46-8 grid win over Cougars

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/19/2022 at 7:11pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Oct. 14 home game was the third Valley League contest for Fallbrook High School’s football team this year. The Warriors trailed in their first two league games, although Fallbrook was able to pull out the victory both times. Fallbrook’s 46-8 victory Oct. 14 over Escondido included the Warriors scoring on their first five posses...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 10/19/2022 22:36