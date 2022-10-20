JROTC Raiders bring home medals

FALLBROOK – The JROTC Raiders competed in their first competition of the year at Murrieta Valley High School, Saturday, Oct. 8. They were the only school out of almost 20 schools that had a full female team, mixed team (male and female) and male team.

The Raiders had to compete in rigorous courses that tested their physical and mental readiness against the other schools in their separate divisions. Some of the competitions they had to compete in were rope bridge, movement to contact, maneuver under fire, ammo can lifts, squad run, and tires.

After counting up all the points received from...