Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

JROTC Raiders bring home medals

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/19/2022 at 7:04pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Winners in the JROTC push up contest include Warriors, from left, Marcos Francisco, Jacinto Thomas, Valeria Castaneda, Ken Pacheco, Pablo Francisco Regino, CameronJoe Cruz.

FALLBROOK – The JROTC Raiders competed in their first competition of the year at Murrieta Valley High School, Saturday, Oct. 8. They were the only school out of almost 20 schools that had a full female team, mixed team (male and female) and male team.

The Raiders had to compete in rigorous courses that tested their physical and mental readiness against the other schools in their separate divisions. Some of the competitions they had to compete in were rope bridge, movement to contact, maneuver under fire, ammo can lifts, squad run, and tires.

After counting up all the points received from...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021