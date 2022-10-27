Anniversary of the Gettysburg Address to be observed

FALLBROOK – The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Sgt. Wm. Pittenger Camp 21 will be holding ceremonies for Remembrance Day on Saturday, Nov. 19, to commemorate the 159th Anniversary of President Lincoln giving the Gettysburg Address.

As descendants of soldiers and sailors of the Union Forces during the Civil War, the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War observe this event yearly in Gettysburg and elsewhere across the country.

All are invited to join them to celebrate this event and remember the Boys in Blue. Ceremonies will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the William Pittenger House at the Fallbrook Historical Society, 1730 South Hill Avenue, corner of Hill and Rocky Crest.

Submitted by the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Sgt. Wm. Pittenger Camp 21.