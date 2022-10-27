Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Bonsall students perform at Fall Festival

 
Last updated 10/27/2022 at 3:06pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Members of the Sullivan Middle School Guitar Ensemble perform during the Bonsall Chamber's Fall Festival on Oct. 15.

BONSALL – The Bonsall Chamber of Commerce hosted a Fall Festival on Oct. 15. The Bonsall Unified School District was there to provide musical entertainment. The Sullivan Middle School Show Choirs sang and were also joined in song and dance with students from Bonsall West Elementary and Bonsall Elementary School.

The Sullivan Middle School Guitar Ensemble opened the event with students Jett Van Alfen and Tristan Kniss accompanying on electric acoustic guitars and drums.

The music students were led by teachers Stacy Pecore and Raul Yepez. Pecore said, "The BUSD is proud to provide music i...



